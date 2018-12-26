Like father like son, people like to say, but in this case it’s like father like children as Peter Okoye’s kids have taken after their dad’ dancing prowess.
Watch the visual below to add to your fun season this Yuletide.
Wednesday, December 26, 2018 10:13 am
Like father like son, people like to say, but in this case it’s like father like children as Peter Okoye’s kids have taken after their dad’ dancing prowess.
Watch the visual below to add to your fun season this Yuletide.
Join the conversation