Instagram Comedian Josh2funny who is popular for his funny skits with his friend and colleague Bellokreb who acts as mama Pamera in their videos, has bought his friend a car.

Josh said of all the hustles they tried, it was comedy that paid off so far and Bellokreb has been loyal and supportive to him all this while.

Bello thought Josh was pulling a stunt on him at first when he handed the car keys over to him. Watch the video and read his post…

Been my friend for 10 years, very loyal to a fault, I mean when we started this hustle we been plenty but as the hustle got tougher they all left, we started with a dance group, then our studio in mushin, then music and rap that ddnt blow, days when we go lap for bus and keke, days we paid to perform, my realest gee… I could go on and on baba, I don’t have much now, but I really swear to do this for you, this is a token of appreciation to a loyal man like you! God bless you @bellokreb the man after my kidney, OBIEZE! We are just starting.

