Malam Usman Abdulazeez, National President, Ilorin Emirate Descendants’ Progressive Union (IEDPU), has urged political gladiators in the state not to turn Ilorin to battle ground during 2019 general elections.

Abdulazeez, who gave the advice on Tuesday in Ilorin at the National Conference of the union, said what the people of Iloron yearned for was a peaceful co-existence.

“As the 2019 general elections draw closer, there is palpable tension, apprehension, aggression and desperation.

“Political alignment and realignment to different platforms has taken place; primaries have come and gone and politicians have begun electoral campaign.

“Our take in 2019 general elections is very simple. Ilorin should not be turned to a battle ground by political gladiators,” he appealed.

The national president reminded politicians not to forget that it was all about Ilorin project and not on the basis of any personality in the game of politics.

He also urged youths not to succumb to the lure by politicians to be used as thugs.

“Politics should not be reduced to unnecessary bicker, name calling, mischievous allegation, callous comments, character assassination, hate speeches, encouragement of chaos, and whipping of religious or ethnic sentiments among others.”

Abdulazeez commended the state government for the number of ongoing projects in the state but urged their timely completion.

He also called on the Federal Government to establish a Federal College of Education in the state, following the recent its approval of several higher institutions.

The chairman of the occasion, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, urged the well-meaning indigenes of the state to set up industries.

He said such move would take the state to a greater height.

The former vice-chancellor said the advice became necessary because government alone could not shoulder the development of the state.

