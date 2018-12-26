Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said President Muhammdu Buhari will continue to address him as ‘sir’ till he die having been his former boss in the military.

Obsanjo said he had every right to criticise the president.

He spoke at the 2018 Ibogun Day Celebration in Ogun, Southwest Nigeria.

Obasanjo said, “I know Buhari and he, too, knows me. Till the day I die, Buhari will continue to address me as ‘Sir.’”

As Head of State, Obasanjo had, in March 1976, appointed Buhari as the Federal Commissioner (position now called minister) for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Punch reports.

