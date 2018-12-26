By Daniels Ekugo

Rotary club of Lagos Island and its affiliate Rotaract club spent a day of Saturday, 22nd December with the Special needs children of Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Children Home, bringing cheers and smiles on their faces!

The club’s members gifted hampers with sweets, food and sanitation items to 150 special needs children. The club also gifted adult diapers and other healthcare items as part of its ‘Disease Prevention and Treatment’ month. The Youth members of Rotaract wing of the Rotary Club entertained the Modupe Cole children to music and dance, celebrating Christmas with the children sharing cakes, sweets and lunch.

The President of Rotary Club of Lagos Island. Rotarian Raj Kumar Gulati, in a statement affirmed the club’s commitment in serving the poor, disadvantaged and needy.

“It is continuation of other projects like ‘VISON 2020’ which provides Free Eye Cataract operations. Rotary Club of Lagos Island is also the leader in conducting blood donation camps contributing more than 500 units of blood in past 6 months. Rotarian Gulati thanked all the donors, volunteers and well-wishers who selflessly serve the communities we live in, and assured of continued service to humanity.

*to give happiness to others is a great act of charity* said Sanjay Srivastava the Youth Service chairman of RCLI.

