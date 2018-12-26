Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for 10-man Juventus against Atalanta and maintain the champions’ unbeaten Serie A record.

Ronaldo, a second-half substitute, scored in the 78th minute, nodding in from close range from a corner.

Berat Djimsiti’s early own goal had put Juventus in the lead, before Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata struck twice either side of Rodrigo Bentancur’s sending-off.

It was the first time Serie A has played matches on 26 December.

Ronaldo started the game on the bench for the first time since joining the club for £99.2m in July, but took his tally to 12 goals in Serie A just 13 minutes after coming on.

It is just the second time leaders Juventus have dropped points this season, BBC reports.

Elsewhere, AC Milan failed to score for their fourth Serie A game in a row for the first time since December 1984, as they drew 0-0 with 19th-placed Frosinone.

