Paul Iyoghojie

The Reverend Father in charge of New Jerusalem Cathedral of Praise Church, Imoku area of Epe, Lagos, Rev. Emmanuel Disu, 65, has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly forging the Deed of Assignment belonging to the Adefuye Family.

Disu, a resident of Epe, Lagos was arrested by the operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, FCIID, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos and charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court on a five-count charge of felony to wit, forgery of Deed of Assignment.

Police Counsel, DSP Henry Obiazi informed the court in charge No. A/109/2018 that the accused committed the offence in March 2017 and October, 2016 at Poka, Epe, Lagos.

Obiazi told the court that the complainant reported that the Family of Adefuye entrusted a vast land in the care of the accused to help sell and remit the profit into their account because they trusted him as a Reverend, but that they were shocked to discover that the accused forged the deed of assignment and the Survey plan of the property with intent to convert the property to his personal use.

Count three of the charges reads that “You Rev. Emmanuel Disu and others still at large in October, 2016 at Poka, Epe did forged the deed of assignment dated 4 October, 2016 with intent that it may in anyway be used or acted upon as genuine to the prejudice of Adefuye family.”

Obiazi said that the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 411 and 365(3)(d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Disu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the court and Magistrate Y.O. Aro Lambo granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Lambo adjourned the case till 17 January, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till he perfected the bail conditions.

