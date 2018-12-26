Paul Pogba scored twice as Manchester United made it back-to-back wins under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a stylish 3-1 victory over the Premier League’s bottom side Huddersfield.

Former United striker Solskjaer was appointed last week after the sacking of Jose Mourinho and he followed up the 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff with another win in his first game in charge at Old Trafford.

Nemanja Matic scored the opener, poking in from close range after Victor Lindelof’s header was saved by Jonas Lossl with the Huddersfield goalkeeper also keeping out efforts from Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

The impressive Pogba added two more for the hosts in the second half, sweeping in a first-time shot from the edge of the box and rocketing another from 30 yards out to settle the contest.

Huddersfield, who slipped to 20th position after seeing Fulham claim a point against Wolves earlier in the day, had plenty of chances of their own but their goal came too late, as Mathias Jorgensen swept home a consolation late on.

United cut the deficit on fourth-placed Chelsea to five points, but the Blues can restore their advantage when they face Watford (kick-off 17.15 GMT).

The change of mood for both Manchester United players and supporters since club legend Solskjaer took charge of the Red Devils last Wednesday has been quite remarkable.

Unhappy under Mourinho, playing stodgy football without any real plan or direction and conflicts with a number of players, Solskjaer has already lifted the gloom by putting smiles back on faces with free-flowing football that has liberated the players.

The Norwegian said in his programme notes that “this club is built on entertainment and excitement” and United have scored eight goals in their last two games, showing movement and attacking flair that has been evidently missing under the past three managers Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes.

France World Cup winner Pogba has been restored to the starting line-up after falling out-of-favour under Mourinho and has repaid the faith shown by his former youth team manager Solskjaer with another highly impressive performance.

Man of the match against Cardiff, the 25-year-old ran the show once more against Huddersfield with more touches on the ball (117), more passes (90) and more shots (5) than any other player on the pitch.

According to BBC, his two goals were well-taken, while England international Rashford was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with his constant threat in the final third and saw two shots saved by Lossl, though both were comfortable for the Huddersfield goalkeeper.

Having spoken about the traditions of the club and the ‘United Way’, Solskjaer brought on 18-year-old Angel Gomes with 10 minutes remaining for only his second first-team appearance and he almost scored, but curled his strike straight at Lossl.

Solskjaer was on his way to a perfect start but still has plenty of work to do with his defenders as Jorgensen’s late strike meant the side have kept just two clean sheets in 19 leagues games this season.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

