Anglican Archbishop Nicolas Okoh greets Buhari, Right is Boss Mustapha , secretary to the Government of the Federation. Left is Pastor Seyi Malomo
In a move that reflected an inter-faith cordiality, Christian leaders, accompanied by their muslim counterparts paid a Christmas homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.
The religious leaders were led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello.
FCT minister, Muhammad Musa Bello presents a card to Buhari as part of the Christmas homage
L-R: Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, Joseph Job, The Chaplain, State House Chapel Pastor Seyi Malomo, Anglican Archbishop Nicolas Okoh, President Muhammadu Buhari, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha, FCT Minister Mallam Mohammad Musa Bello and Chief Imam of National Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Kabir Adam during a Christmas Homage
Chaplain of Aso Rock Church, Seyi Malomo also presents a gift to Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari (3rd right) flanked by the SGF Mr Boss Mustapha, FCT Minister Mallam Mohammad Musa Bello, Chairman FCT Council of Traditional Rulers and Ona of Abaji, HRM Baba Yunusa, Gomo of Kuje, Alh Haruna Tanko Jubril and Estu of Bwari, Dr HRM Ibrahim Yaro during a Christmas Homage in Abuja
Among the Christian leaders were the Anglican Archbishop Nicolas Okoh, Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, Joseph Job and the Chaplain, State House Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo.
The Chief Imam of National Mosque Abuja, Sheikh Muhammad Kabir Adam, along with traditional rulers in the Federal Capital also joined in the homage.
Photos by Sunday Aghaeze
