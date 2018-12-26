Reports which made the rounds earlier in the year suggested that celebrity couple Gbenro and his wife Osas Ajibade were no longer an item.

The couple who have a daughter together were allegedly going through some marital issues to the extent that Gbenro did not wish the mother of his child a happy birthday on her day.

This singular act got tongues wagging, and concluded that they were no longer together, since Gbenro was always in the U.S.

Seeing the Ajibade’s together as a family is a beautiful sight to behold and this is a confirmation that the couple are still together probably.

Osas who never brought her marital issues to social media even when they had crisis posted the message below with family pictures from Disney Magic Kingdom for the Christmas holidays.

✨🎄🙏🏾💕 Merry Christmas from us to you beautiful people!! Jesus is always the reason for the season! God’s blessings always #HappyHolidays 🙏🏾✨🎄💕

Magic Kingdom is a theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida, near Orlando.

