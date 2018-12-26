CEO of Made Men Music Ubi Franklin might just be going through a tough stage in his life this season. The triplemg boss has been separated from his actress wife Lilian Esoro for a while and they’ve been on the divorce case also.

The father of two posted a message on social media stating that no one expects a divorce when they get married, but if things are not working as expected, for the sake of peace they have to part ways.

Check it out.

“I am Proud of Many Things in my Life but Nothing Beats Being A Dad to these two wonderful Souls.” We often talk about what goes into a marriage, but seldom we openly discuss what happens when it ends. The journey of love has a unique language. We all strive to find people capable of understanding that unique language, our intricacies and in turn understanding their complexities. No one ever plans or expects to get a divorce when they get married, but sometimes it’s the only and the best way forward for everyone involved.

