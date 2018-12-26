The Western Naval Command (WNC) of the Nigerian Navy on Tuesday provided free medical treatment for no fewer than 500 residents of Tongeji Island in Ipokia West Local Government Area of Ogun.

The Flag Officer Commanding of WNC, Rear-Admiral Habila Ngalabak, who flagged off the medical outreach on the island, said it was part of the humanitarian services to the people.

He said: “This island is located within WNC Area of Responsibility which extends from the boundary with the Central Naval Command in Ondo State to the border with the Republic of Benin.

“This covers about 30,800 square nautical miles.

”By deploying personnel on Tongeji Island, the command has been able to reduce the reaction time for combating threats, thus providing a safe environment for economic activities to thrive.

”This feat would not have been possible without the support of the locals whose continuous cooperation has been invaluable,” he said.

Ngalabak said it was for this reason that Dec. 25 was chosen to “bring peace through free medical test and treatment to the residents of Tongeji island.”

He gave an assurance that the command would continue to do its best to ensure the waters were safe for legitimate businesses while warning criminals to steer clear of the area.

Ngalabak thanked the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, for his visionary leadership and strategic insight which led to the establishment of the Naval Outpost at Tongeji Island.

“I also want to thank the leadership and indigenes of Tongeji Island for their continued support for Nigerian Navy operations,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Akoko of Tongeji Island, Oba Biolorunkosi, said he was grateful for the gesture by the Navy, assuring it of the community’s continued support.

He, however, appealed to the government for more support.

One of the beneficiaries, Ibrahim Suleiman, who was tested and given drugs for malaria, commended the Navy for the gesture.

The programme featured free health talk, free consultation, deworming, dental checks and free eye screening.

It also featured blood and sugar level check, donation of free eye glasses, tooth paste, tooth brushes, drugs and insecticide treated nets.

