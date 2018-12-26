The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has advised Nigerians to avoid risky behaviours that might contribute to the spread of HIV/AIDS in the country during the Yuletide.

Dr Sani Aliyu, the Director-General of NACA, who gave the advice in Abuja on Tuesday, said that they should celebrate “cautiously within the context of caring deeply for their loved ones”.

Aliyu said: “As you celebrate, we want to encourage everyone to avoid risky behaviours that may contribute to the spread of HIV/AIDS in the country.

“Since Yuletide season is a time for people to express love to one another, we should express such love cautiously within the context of caring deeply for our loved ones.

“At this period, we demonstrate love by spending quality time together with loved ones and exchanging variety of gift items among ourselves.

“However, due to uninformed decision making, people engage in indiscriminate sexual and other negatives activities during festive period.

“We must set limits and monitor abuses that may result to any form of negative activity that may expose us to HIV infection.

“As we celebrate, let us be role models that will spread information on HIV and resolve to show love to persons infected and affected by HIV.

“NACA is appealing to the general public that in sharing gifts among our loved ones, we should not share HIV through risky sexual behaviors,” the NACA boss said.

Aliyu also encouraged Nigerians to go for free HIV test during this Christmas and New Year holidays in any of the government hospitals within their locality.

