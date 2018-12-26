It was a massive turnout at this year’s Inspiration 92.3 FM Christmas Family Praise Jam held at the Kings College Annex, Adeyemo Alakija Street in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday.

It was the 10th Edition of the number one family radio station annual get together aimed at bringing family together to worship and praise God in a happy environment.

It also provided a platform for families, young and old to celebrate the reason for the moment and have lots of fun.

Comedians, Musicians, lots of games and rides lit up the event as both parents and children had a thrilling time.

Some parents who attended the event described it as an avenue to relax.

On their parts, some children thanked their parents and the Inspiration for the opportunity in which they made new friends.

Lead Gospel Artiste, Tim Godfrey commended the Radio station for the arrangements and logistics put in place that made the event hitch-free.

On his part, Inspiration Fm Group General Manager, Azubike Osumili said he was happy that different families from far and near trooped out en-masse to be part of the event.

He maintained that the station is all out to respond to the needs of the family through nice programmes in all ramifications in the overall development of the country.

