Christians in the country have been charged to reflect deeply on the essence of Christmas in order to be able to advance the cause of peace and goodwill in Nigeria.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia made the call in his Christmas message issued to newmen in Umuahia on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos.

He said that Christmas, which is used to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, ought to be an occasion to further national unity.

He said: “As we celebrate the season, it is pertinent for every Christian to reflect on the reason and essence of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Christians should understand that the birth of Jesus Christ, among other things, has brought hope, peace and redemption to mankind.

“Let us also spare a thought for the downtrodden and less privileged in society and show them love as God taught us when He sent His only begotten Son to us.”

Ikpeazu urged the people of Abia to be law-abiding throughout the festive period and prayed for God’s blessing upon them during the Yuletide and beyond.

