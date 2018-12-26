Dr Kayode Ajulo, a Labour Party chieftain, says God replaced his only son at Christmas.

The former National Secretary of the party, who lost an only son last year, described the birth of another son at Christmas as a miracle.

The politician urged Nigerians to join him to thank God for the kindness.

Ajulo’s six-year-old son, Kayikumi, died in a road mishap on Sept. 30, 2017, in Abuja.

Ajulo in Lagos on Tuesday said that the arrival of the baby at Christmas was significant and provided huge comfort for him.

“What a mighty God; He chose today to wipe my tears. I will forever be grateful.

“I am excited to share this good news of my brand new Christmas gift,” he said.

Ajulo, also a rights campaigner and the Founder of the Egalitarian Mission for Africa, a non governmental organisation, urged members of the public to pray for couples in need of children.

