By Daniels Ekugo

Fidson Healthcare Plc was recently rewarded for its outstanding performance in Human Resource Management with the award for ‘’Best Employee Engagement Programme’’.

The award was given at this year’s edition of the HR Future Workplace Awards during the HR Summit and Expo for West Africa, 2018 which took place at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. This award came only less than a week after the company bagged the PEARL award for ‘Sectoral Leadership in Healthcare-Pharmaceutical’ based on its performance in the Nigerian capital market.

The Future Workplace Awards (2018), themed ‘’Celebrating the Human Side of Business’’, sought to recognise outstanding achievements of individuals, departments, teams and organizations that have contributed to the growth and development of the West African HR Industry.

The events showcased the best HR talents in West Africa and also recognised HR professionals in government and private sector for their contributions towards creating a high performing workforce for the future.

Fidson was shortlisted for the ‘’Best Employee Engagement Programme’’ award category along-side top organizations and eventually emerged winner, based on the quality and impact of the company’s several employee engagement initiatives.

Upon receiving the award, Head, Human Resource, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Mrs. Adejoke Alli expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event for recognising Fidson’s commitment towards building a workplace for the future.

‘’We are excited about this award because it shows that the company’s commitment and the efforts of our HR team in ensuring Fidson is a great place to work, are not in vain. The team worked hard to pull this off and I believe God has rewarded our efforts with success. We are extremely thankful.

“In line with the company’s value proposition, we recognise that the way we do things determines our outcomes. We support each other to greatness. We not only inspire our people to achieve, we celebrate their achievements with them,” he said.

The event was organised by Informa Africa and Dubai, a well-known multinational events and publishing company that has been organising world-class HR engagements in Nigeria, Dubai and other countries for many years.

