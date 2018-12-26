Paul Iyoghojie

A 52-year old clearing agent, Cosmas Onodugo has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly conniving with one Kingsley Okwudili and others still at large to obtain the sum of N5.6 million from one Bright Eze Omeli under false pretence

Police alleged that the accused collected the money from the complainant on pretext to use it to clear 10 feet container of goods valued N5.6 million for him, but that the accused failed to clear the container and instead allegedly converted the money to his use.

A Police source alleged that the accused was ordered arrested by the Commissioner of Police, CP in charge of Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU in Ikoyi, Lagos, Mr Ibrahim Lamorde following a petition.

And after Investigation by SP Rita Adigha and her team, the accused was charged before a Tinubu Magistrate Court, Lagos on a three-count charge of felony to wit, obtaining money under false pretence and Stealing.

Police Counsel, ASP Wewe Adegbayi informed the court in charge No D/155/2018 that the accused and one Kingsley Okwudili now at large and others still at large committed the alleged offence in July, 2018 in Lagos.

Adegbayi told the court that the accused introduced himself to the complainant as a clearing agent and collected the sum of N5,600.000 from him to help him clear a 40ft container of goods, but that the accused failed to clear the container and instead converted the money to his personal use.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime abd Magistrate I.A Anjorin granted him bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Anjorin adjourned the case till 23 January, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till he perfected the bail conditions.

