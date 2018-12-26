Just before his Burna Live concert today at the Eko Convention Centre, Burna Boy teams up with Zlatan to drop a new single titled ”Killin’ Dem”.
This track is produced by Kel P, a mix of Burna Boy’s afrofusion style, and Zlatan’s shaku/zanku vibes.
Wednesday, December 26, 2018 9:53 am
