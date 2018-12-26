53 year old Ondo state born actress Sola Sobowale, born on the 26th of December 1965 is a year older today and her friends and family are showing her so much love and attention.

The legendary actress has featured in movies like ”Wedding Party”, ”King Of Boys”, ”Chief Daddy” and many more.

Adesua Etomi posted a lovely message for the beautiful actress:

My mamaaaaa @solasobowale

Happy Birthdayyyy.

May the Lord grant you many more years.

May your light never be dimmed.

May the world see you and glorify the Lord.

The Eniola Salami to my kemi Salami.

The Tintin to my Dunni.

Love you tons ❤❤❤

