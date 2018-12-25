Gov. Alhaji Aminu Masari of Katsina state on Monday distributed food items and clothing worth over N850,000 to some Christians in Funtua Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event, Masari said the gesture was part of his administration’s efforts to felicitate the Christian faithful in the area and put smiles on their faces, especially women and children, during the celebration.

Masari, represented by Alhaji Kamal Alty, said that the state government would ensure a violence-free Yuletide in different parts of the state.

He urged the Christians to use the festive period to pray for peace in the state and Nigeria, especially during the 2019 polls.

He also appealed to parents to continue to monitor the movement of their children to prevent them from engaging in social vices.

He said, “parents should remain committed to the moral upbringing of their children to enable them to become useful citizens in society.”

The governor further underscored the need for women to acquire skills and vocational training so that they would become self-reliant and contribute to national development.

A cross-section of the beneficiaries in their separate speeches commended the state government for the gesture.

The people appealed to other well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations in the state to emulate government’s initiative.

The items distributed included rice, palm oil, spaghetti and clothes, among others.

