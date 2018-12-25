Stakeholders in Izombe Community, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo said they have adopted the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Emeka Ihedioha as their consensus candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

Leaders of the community announced their decision to endorse the Ihedioha/Irona ticket during a solidarity visit to the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Dr Gerald Irona in his Oguta residence.

Chairman of the PDP in Izombe Ward, Mr Wisdom Obiawuchi described the Ihedioha/Irona joint ticket as the best for the state in the 2019 election.

“The people of Izombe community decided to visit you to announce our resolve to support the PDP in the 2019 general elections, particularly, the governorship position”, Obiawuchi said.

“We are excited at your emergence as deputy governorship candidate of the party and because we trust you, and for your sake, Izombe shall support and deliver PDP in 2019.

“Go and tell Chief Emeka Ihedioha that Izombe is PDP and we shall deliver PDP in Izombe, come 2019.”

Obiawuchi also used the occasion to thank Irona for “choosing one of our best as Dr Walter Duru, as Adviser on Communication and Strategy,” expressing confidence that Izombe shall benefit immensely from a PDP-led government in 2019.

A Community Leader in Izombe and member of the delegation, Chief Livy Obioha also pledged the commitment of Izombe community to the Ihedioha/Irona project.

He expressed his readiness to join in mobilising people of the area to vote massively for PDP in 2019.

Chief Marcus Ekwueme (Eze-elect) described Irona as a dependable leader, whose track records speak volumes of his person.

Christopher Ukwuegbu and Gladys Duru also praised Irona, assuring him that PDP would win overwhelmingly in Izombe in 2019.

However, they warned on the need to protect their votes to ensure that they really counted.

Irona thanked the people of Izombe for the gesture and promised not to disappoint them.

He described the people of Izombe as long time political allies, known for their consistency and insistence on the right things.

“We conducted the most transparent primaries in Nigeria. If you check, other political parties are still fighting, while PDP is in peace.

“Following the emergence of Chief Emeka Ihedioha as gubernatorial candidate, it was agreed that Orlu zone gets the deputy governorship slot, while Okigwe zone produces the next Speaker of the State Assembly.

“The deputy governorship slot does not belong to Irona. It is for Imo State at large and for Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency in particular.

“It is your project and the surest way to show that it belongs to you is to support the PDP in all the five positions, from the presidency, to the gubernatorial, to the senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

“We need to send the APC administration packing. I know Izombe people. One very significant thing is that you volunteered to come on this visit.

“I pray that God will grant us victory and when that happens, I will call you in a special way and we shall be involved in the business of governing Imo State. I promise not to disappoint you,” he said.

The deputy governorship candidate challenged them to do their best to deliver the party (PDP) in the area.

