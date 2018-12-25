BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada has secured a new space for her Beautifuennada HairCare Line which majority of Naturalistas have resulted to using including celebrities.

Ifu says she had difficulty getting a place before now because landlords won’t give their houses to a single lady, but now the story has changed.

Read her post below…

God has done! I finally secured a good space for my @beautifuennada HairCare Line after 6 months of being in business , before now we worked out of my friend’s space because we had difficulties in getting a place and it was mostly because I’m a young “single” lady – most landlords refused to rent their space out to us because they thought some Sugar Daddy was behind our money… 🤣🤣🤣

Well, that Sugar Daddy is God, no man is responsible for my success but God. He’s moved me from not having a place to sleep (last year), to getting a comfortable residential home of my choice, starting @beautifuennada and now getting my own business space.

I can’t wait to unveil all the greatness my @beautifuennada has for you next year! We’re about to be lit!

Now I need your help in transforming this space.

If you are or know – an electrician, painter, carpenter or even someone that can take this space and turn it into my dreams, indicate below!!

I can’t wait to employ/work with someone of you.

Seasons greetings, may answers to your prayers locate you before January 1st! —

Thanks to everyone that’s contributed to bringing my dreams to reality.

