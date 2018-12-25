The Akwa Ibom Government has approved the use of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for presidential rally, slated for Friday, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Monday Uko, has said.

Uko stated this in a statement he issued to newsmen in Uyo on Monday, adding that the approval became necessary following the decision by Julius Berger Plc. to recall its staff from their scheduled holiday.

He said, “Following a decision by Julius Berger Plc to recall their staff from their scheduled holiday, the Akwa Ibom Government approved the use of the Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo for President Muhammadu Buhari’s rally on December 28.

The statement, however, further added that all the terms stipulated by government for the use of the facility would be enforced.

It stated that the organisers of the rally were expected to liaise with the stadium management for further details.

The state government had on December 23 issued a statement that it would not approve the use of the stadium for the presidential rally due to the Nigeria Premier League matches billed to be played at the stadium, when the competition begins next year.

