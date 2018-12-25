Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of the Oyo State Governor, says celebrating babies born on Christmas day is a veritable way of showing love as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi made the statement in Ibadan on Tuesday while giving three babies born on Dec. 25 in the state hospitals cash gifts and baby items.

The governor’s wife was represented by Mrs Atinuke Osunkoya, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

She said: “This is a season of love and peace; I can only pray that peace and love will continue to reign in Oyo State.

“We brought gifts for the mothers and the babies on behalf of the Oyo State Government to our lovely children born on Dec. 25, the same birthday as our Lord Jesus Christ. ‘’

Mr Adegoke Bamiteko and Mr Olutope Adetuyi, who were fathers of the new born babies, appreciated the Oyo State Government for the kind gesture and love displayed on Christmas Day.

NAN reports that the state officials also visited Jericho Specialist Hospital and Adeoyo Yemetu Hospital to present gift items and cash to mothers and babies born on Christmas Day as well as to children on hospital admissions.

Mrs Oritoke Bamiteko gave birth to the first baby boy born at 12:02 a.m. with the birth weight of 3.4kg; Mrs Nafisat Amole gave birth to a baby boy at 2:20 a.m. with the birth weight of 3.0 kg.

The third baby was a female delivered by Mrs Elizabeth Adetuyi at 3:31 a.m. with the birth weight of 2.8 kg.

