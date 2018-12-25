Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has earmarked N13.2 billion for works and infrastructure development in the 2019 fiscal year.

Dankwambo stated this while presenting the 2019 budget on Monday in Gombe.

The Governor said the State Government had constructed over 1,575 kilometres of roads across the state with bridges and culverts.

He said the efforts were geared toward providing conducive environment for people to undertake their socio-economic activities with ease and to attract prospective investors to the state.

“In this regard, we have instructed the Ministry of Economic Planning to prepare a 30-year State Integrated Infrastructure Master plan.

“The plan will take stock of present state of infrastructure this administration met on the ground in 2011 and our modest efforts of developing more infrastructure in the state to guide successive governments,” he said.

The governor said the state of physical infrastructure he met in 2011 was very challenging.

He said the challenge prompted him to open up the state, through the construction of access roads for ease of movement of people, goods and services.

Dankwambo presented a budget of N118.7 billion for 2019 fiscal year tagged: ‘Budget of posterity to the state’, House of Assembly.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

