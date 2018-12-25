No fewer than 112 women are among the candidates to contest the 32 seats in the Oyo State House of Assembly election come 2019.

An investigation conducted in Ibadan on Monday revealed that 511 males will join their female contestants from various respective political parties to contest the state Assembly seats.

A total of 49 political parties fielded candidates for the assembly seats.

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC).in the state, said that the final list of the candidates for the State Assembly and governorship election would be published on Jan 31,2019.

“This is in line with Section 34 of the Electoral Activities 2010 (as amended),“ he said.

Agboke urged all the candidates and leaders of the respective political parties to prevail on their party members/supporters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He disclosed that the State had 2,954,720 registered voters, ”but 927,225 PVCs uncollected are still in the custody of INEC.

”The commission has just received another batch of 103,737 PVCs for voters that sought transfer, replacement of lost and defaced PVCs.”

He urged those concerned to visit INEC offices where they registered for collection but stessed that would be no collection of PVCs by proxy.

The REC promised not to leave any stone unturned in improving the electoral proceedings for a successful polls in 2019.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

