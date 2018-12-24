The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gombe State command, has made adequate security arrangements to ensure peace and security during yuletide season.

This was announced in a statement on Monday and signed by ASC Buhari Saad, Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Gombe.

The statement said the command had deployed it’s men in all the prayer ground, churches and other venues of celebrations across the 11 local government areas of the state.

“Meanwhile, under-cover officers have been deployed to provide intelligence information for proactive measures,” he said.

The command also urged the general public to be security conscious, vigilant and report any suspicious activity around them.

