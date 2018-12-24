An Abuja-based Cardiologist, Dr Ademola Aderinloye has cautioned Nigerians against eating and drinking excessively during the yuletide as this could lead to heart attack.

Aderinloye gave the advice in an interview on Monday in Abuja.

He noted that factors such as emotional stress, anger, anxiety and sadness could increase the risk of having heart attack.

“It is important for Nigerians to eat and drink appropriately during this season.

“If it is not necessary to travel, they should remain at their stations so that they will not go through unnecessary stressful situations.

“In the course of my practice over the years, I have seen an increase in cases of people coming down with heart attack during the yuletide.

“For most of these people, engaging in stressful conditions like travelling long distance had increased their risk of having heart attack,’’ he said.

Aderinloye added: “Some people put themselves under undue pressure to make more money to enable them spend excessively during the season.

“They will end up spending what is meant to be their season of joy and celebration in hospital bed,” he said.

Heart attack is a serious medical emergency in which the supply of blood to the heart is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot.

It could be life threatening and may seriously damage the heart muscles.

