Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani said if not for the National Bureau of Statistics the All Progressive Congress and Peoples Democratic Party could have been churning out unverifiable figures.

The 51-year old stated this via his official twitter handle. He said without the NBS, PDP could have been importing figures from China and APC could have been locally manufacturing their own figures too.

The civil rights activist acknowledged the good job NBS is doing; keeping Nigerians informed with useful statistics.

NBS has been doing a good job,keeping Nigerians informed with useful statistics.Without the NBS,the main opposition could have been importing figures from China in containers & the ruling party could have been locally milling,bagging & churning their figures along with rice. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 23, 2018

