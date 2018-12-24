On Sunday night, December 23, 2018 is one which fans will never forget in a hurry as the Wizkid Made In Lagos Festival went down at the Eko Atlantic in Lagos.

Star boy’s VIP Live concert held on Wednesday, December 19th while his second headline concert was a huge success in front of a sold out crowd of over 20,000.

Basketmouth hosted the show with artistes like: Harrysong, Duncan Mighty Skales, Ceeza Milli, who joined Wizkid to perform the hit single, ‘Fake Love’, a song Wizkid clarified was his as he reached for the collaboration “Dem no know say na me come beg you for that song.”

Maleek Berry, Skepta, Mayorkun, Wande Coal and more also performed on the night

Wizkid also went to Olamide’s concert to support his home boy…

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

