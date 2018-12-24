A South African jazz musician, Musa Manzini played his guitar during a successful brain surgery.

According to one of the neurosurgeons, Dr Rohen Harrichandparsad, guitar-playing helped guide the medical team in their delicate task while preserving neural pathways.

“It increased the margin of safety for us, in that we could have real-time feedback on what we were doing,” Harrichandparsad said.

The Guardian reports that the procedure is not uncommon, and there have been several cases in other countries of musicians playing an instrument or singing during similar operations. In 2015, a musician played his saxophone during brain surgery in Spain, and an opera singer sang during a brain operation in the Netherlands in 2014.

Watch the video below:

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/CScuCm4-ceU” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

