The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa said it had arrested a suspected armed robber at Gujungu town, Taura Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The corps’ spokesman, Mr Adamu Abdullahi, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Monday.

Abdullahi said the suspect was arrested on Dec. 21, at about 8:30 p.m., by NSCDC operatives.

“On Dec. 21, at about 8:30 p.m., our officers on their way coming back to Dutse from Auyo LGA where they have gone for a special assignment, got information from motorists, who could not proceed further because of fear of being robbed that the road was blocked by some men suspected to be armed robbers.

“With that in mind, the officers decided to confront them and on getting to the scene, they sighted about four vehicles being stopped and people lying down on the road with some men standing over them in military uniforms flashing torch lights.

“Our officers decided to fire warning shots in the air, which made the suspected armed robbers to take to their heels, leaving behind sticks and machetes.

“One person was arrested in the process and brought to the office for further investigation, while four of his accomplices are still at large.

“The arrested suspect is a 40-year-old from Chai-Chai, a town under Ringim LGA.

“Amongst those allegedly robbed were a very Senior Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and his family members on their way home for Christmas,” Abdullahi said.

He denied a report credited to him that it was the family of the Comptroller General of NIS that was robbed by the suspects.

“It was the family of a very senior officer of NIS that was robbed, not the family of the Comptroller General of Immigration as reported by other media houses.

“Civil Defence never mentioned the CGI in its interview.

The spokesman added that the robbers seized the senior officer’s ID Cardinal and international passport.

“And several victims complained that their money and cellphones were collected by the robbers.

“Put together, and based on complaints received, at least N450,000 was taken from the robbery victims,” he said.

According to him, NSCDC will soon hand over the suspect to the Police for further investigation.

He assured that the corps had launched manhunt to arrest the four fleeing suspect.

