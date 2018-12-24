Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that religion was meaningless without prayers, brotherly love, forgiveness, harmony, tolerance and accommodation.

Lalong, in a Christmas message made available on Monday in Jos, said that peace would be elusive without the attributes.

The governor stated that religion should be the moral compass for all believers in their public and personal lives.

“People should let the teachings of their religions influence their conducts so as to eliminate challenges such as election violence, corruption, kidnappings and killings, among others,” he admonished.

While felicitating with Christians on the celebration of the birth of Christ, Lalong urged them to emulate the life of Jesus at Christmas.

He said that Christmas was not just a period to celebrate the birthday of Christ, but also a time for sober reflection, fervent prayers and an opportunity for all believers to demonstrate their love for mankind.

Lalong assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to take proactive measures to guarantee the security of lives and property.

He also promised that government would work hard to sustain the relative peace already in Plateau, adding that more efforts were in place to consolidate on the achievements so far made in the last three and a half years.

The governor urged political parties and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and engage in issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections, to avoid overheating the polity and causing crises.

