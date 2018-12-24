The Kaduna State Police Command, on Monday says it has arrested two cattle rustlers who also engage in kidnapping in Buruku village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Malam Ahmad Abdulrrahaman made the disclosure at a press briefing in Kaduna.

Abdulrahaman said a combined team of Police and Vigilante groups arrested the suspects after gun battle at Buruku forest.

He said that the bandits bandits fled and abandoned 55 cows and nine sheep.

“The Police however arrested two suspects and recovered the animals.

“At present, 12 of the recovered cattle have been identified by the following rightful owners, Buhari Mohammed from Buruku identified six cows, while Mustapha Lawal from Mando identified two cows and Hassan Umar from Mai-Daro, four cows.

He said the remaining 43 cows and 9 sheep are still with the police awaiting legitimate claims from the rightful owners.

The CP said members of the public whose animals have been rustled recently should come forward with factual proof of ownership.

Abdulrrahaman assured the public that the case of culpable homicide of a commercial motorcycle rider in Kafanchan has no religious undertones.

“This issue is capable of causing reprisal attacks in the state, for those who care to know, the issue is not a religious issue, it is a criminal issue.

“The motorcycle rider was carrying a passenger to Anguwar Masara, immediately he entered the area, some criminals attacked and killed him and took away the motorcycle.

“The motives was just criminal and ordinary thieves, so it has nothing to do with his religion.

“The victim is a Christain by name Micah Yakubu from Bebeji Local Government Areas of Kano State.

“I have directed the Police Area Commander to go after the killers, we will apprehend them and prosecute them,” he said.

Abdulrrahaman also disclosed that the command would invite leaders of all political parties and candidates to a meeting, where they will sign a peace accord ahead of the general election.

