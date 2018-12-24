The Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (BSES) will reopen transmmittion on Jan. 1 2019, five months after its indefinite closure by National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Gov. Kayode Fayemi, broke the cheering news on Monday in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mr Yinka Oyebode.

This followed NBC directive of its reopening after Gov. Fayemi’s intervention.

NBC shut BSES radio and television on July 15 over various infractions, including unauthorised airing of completely different version of results of July 14, 2018 governorship election in the state.

The re-opening was also sequel to the submission of report of the panel set up by the state government to look into the remote and immediate causes of the closure.

”Following the governor’s engagement with NBC leadership, the regulatory body agreed to an instalmental payment of the fines slammed on the station.

”Consequently, the governor approved the Jan. 1, 2019 commencement date, and directed that all arrangements for the re-opening be concluded within the next one week.

”While appreciating NBC management under the leadership of Isha’q Modibbo Kawu for its understanding, Gov. Fayemi said government would put necessary structures in place to ensure that BSES is henceforth run professionally,” the statement said.

Mr Idowu Oguntuase, a senior BSES official, had been appointed Acting General Manager of the corporation, pending the outcome of the White Paper on the Visitation Panel report.

