Kwara Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has called on Christians in the state to imbibe the virtue of love for fellow men and women as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

Ahmed made the call in his message to Christian faithful in the state on the celebration of Christmas

The governor’s statement was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba in Ilorin on Monday.

The governor also urged Christians to allow the elebration of the birth of Christ rekindle, strengthen and reaffirm their faith in government’s ability and willingness to overcome all challenges.

He advised the people of the state to reflect, more deeply, on the virtues and ideals which the Messiah espoused during his earthly mission.

He further enjoined Christians to internalise the virtues of love for fellow men, tolerance, Godliness, honesty, fairness, selflessness, and peaceful co-existence for prosperous nation and humanity.

The Governor also urged the Christian faithful to use the opportunity of the celebration of the birth of Jesus to offer special prayers for greater manifestation of divine peace in the state.

“Let us be more statesman-like, conduct issues-based campaigns, and eschew promotion of falsehood, division and hatred of others.

“As we seek the votes of our countrymen, the campaign should be a peaceful competition among contending points of view for the progress and development of our dear nation.”

