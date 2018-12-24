Four of the biggest names on the Nigerian musical landscape have confirmed their readiness to perform live at GOtv Boxing Night 17, holding on Friday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The quartet of Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni Da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey made the confirmation on their respective Instagram handles.

Burna Boy, who has had an immensely successful 2018, posted “GOtv Boxing Night 28/12” to announce his intention to perform at the event date. Iskaba crooner, Wande Coal, was more bullish, posting: “I will be live at GOtv Boxing Night on 28th December. It’s gon be crazy. Come one, come all.”

Teni’s confirmation was no less direct. The songstress posted: “Teni-Team Teni!!! I will be live at GOtv Boxing Night. See you there,” she posted.

Ghetto Soldier, Daddy Showkey opted for a countdown, posting “Five more days to go. Are you ready for the biggest boxing event this year?” And in an earlier post, the reggae-oriented singer promised to surprise fans at the event. Posting in pidgin English, he said: “I go surprise una. Chaiiiiiiii.”

The four big hitters will be joined by two upcoming artistes, TJ Classic and OJ Flamez.

GOtv Boxing Night will feature eight bouts, including the World Boxing Federation (Intercontinental) super featherweight title clash between Nigeria’s Seun “The Machine” Wahab and Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche.

The other international contest will see US-based Nigerian, Femi “The Eagle” Oyeleye, take on Ghana’s Victor Kemavor in a light middleweight challenge bout.

The event will also feature a clutch of biggest domestic stars, who include Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, African Boxing Union lightweight king, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph; West African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Rilwan “Ridwan” Oladosu; Rise and “Scorpion” Oyekola and Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1. 5million.

