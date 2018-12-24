Goat sellers in Abuja on Monday expressed joy over high patronage as Christians prepare to celebrate Christmas on Tuesday.

Some of those, who spoke in Lugbe and Gwagwalada goat markets, described the patronage as “huge,” in spite of the hike in the prices.

Malam Saifullah Adam disclosed in Lugbe that as at 12:00p.m., he had sold more than 25 goats.

Adam, who gets his supply of goats from Katsina state, also expressed delight by the volume of the sales he had recorded so far.

He stated that he bought the goats exorbitantly, explaining the reason for the hike in the prices of the goats.

According to him, the big size is sold for N50, 000, medium for N35, 000 while small size goes for N20, 000.

Another goat seller, Malam Sani Shagari, also expressed delight at the turn out of customers so far in the market.

Shagari said that in spite of the economic hardship in the country, many people still trooped into market to buy goats to celebrate the yuletide.

Similarly, Malam Aminu Shehu, a goat dealer in Gwagwalada market, described the rate of purchase of the animals as “unprecedented”.

Shehu disclosed that he brought about 100 goats from Sokoto state to sell in Abuja and was now left with only seven.

He expressed optimism that more customers will patronise him and take the left over before the end of the day.

However, a goat buyer, Madam Angela Joseph, decried the hike in prices of goats in the market owing to the yuletide.

Joseph said that he had no option other than to buy a goat at the exorbitant price because she was interested in slaughtering a goat to celebrate Christmas.

