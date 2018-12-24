As the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ tomorrow, the Divisional Overseer in charge of Lagos/Ogun of Christ Gospel Mission International, Pastor Toyin Adeyemo has charged Nigerians to exhibit the virtues associated with the occasion.

Pastor Adeyemo stressed that it was only by such charitable act that the true essence of Christmas would be better felt by everyone.

He made the plea on Sunday at the 2018 Christmas Carol Concert held at the church Auditorium in Abeokuta 1 District Headquarter, tagged “His Majesty” and coordinator by the choir mistress, Mrs. Christianah Ekundayo.

He urged Nigerians to appreciate God and be grateful to Him no matter how tensed and difficult the situation of the country maybe.

He said “It was good to say thank you to the Lord and to sing praises to God who is above all gods no matter the situation we find ourselves so as to get more blessings and favour.

“In giving thanks to God, we are making our requests known to Him and we would get more blessings and He will surely come to the aid of the people and the country at large.

“If we give thanks to God, He will favour the country; He will locate us and take the country to the top.

“I want to urge all of us to continue to give thanks to God no matter our situation because as we thank God, He will phase out our challenges and we will be better and our nation would become a better place to dwell in.”

Pastor Adeyemo also urged youths in the country to imbibe the culture of hard work and dedication to community service.

Also speaking, the District 1 Pastor, Pastor Olalekan Olubowale called on Christians to be steadfast in their faith and worship only the living God.

He charged Christians to always honour God, noting that He is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end.

Pastor Olubowale implored them to move closer to God and desist from sin which may hinder them from eternal life.

He stressed that God can restore any life, home, church, and nation, no matter how dry or dead it may be.

The Cleric called on Christians to intensify their prayer for restoration, explaining that God is at work calling his people back to himself, bringing new life into dead situations both at home, in churches and the nation at large.

