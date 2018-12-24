The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the resolution of its dispute with MTN Communications Limited, saying the company will now atone only for the illegal remittances on preference shares issued in 2008.

CBN’s spokesman and director of corporate communications announced the breakthrough in a statement published on the bank’s website on Monday.

The MTN also corroborated the truce in a statement simultaneously issued by MTN in Johannesburg.

According to the terms of settlement, the CBN instructed MTN Nigeria to implement a notional reversal of the 2008 private placement of shares in MTN Nigeria at a net cost of circa N19.2 billion – equivalent to US$52.6m (the notional reversal amount).

“This is on the basis that certain certificates of capital importation (CCIs) utilised in the private placement were not properly issued.

“MTN Nigeria and the CBN have agreed that they will resolve the matter on the basis that MTN Nigeria will pay the notional reversal amount without admission of liability”, MTN said.

“In terms of the resolution agreement, the CBN will regularise all the CCIs issued on the investment by shareholders of MTN Nigeria of circa $402,625,419 without regard to any historical disputes relating to those CCIs, thereby bringing to a final resolution all incidental disputes arising from this matter.

The CBN said four months ago that MTN should return to Nigerian coffers $8.1 billion repatriated between 2007 and 2015, because of capital importation certificate irregularities.

Four banks involved in the repatriation, Standard Bank, Stanbic IBTC Nigeria, Citibank Nigeria and Diamond Bank Plc, were fined by the CBN.

Standard Chartered Bank was fined N2.47 billion, Stanbic IBTC, N1.88 billion, Citibank Nigeria, N1.26 billion and Diamond bank, N250 million.

Here is the statement by CBN:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in August 2018 directed MTN Communications Limited (MTNN) to reverse repatriations valued at $8.1 billion done on its behalf by four commercial banks between 2007 and 2015 on the basis of Certificates of Capital Importation (CCIs)

irregularly issued to MTNN.

Following the keen interest shown by various stakeholders sequel to the regulatory action, the CBN committed to engage further with MTNN with a view to achieving an equitable resolution.

Consequent upon the above, MTNN, led by its Nigerian shareholders, held intensive engagements with the CBN in the course of which it supplied additional material information, not previously offered to the Bank, satisfactorily clarifying its remittances. Having now reviewed

the additional documentation provided by the company, the CBN has concluded that MTNN is no longer required to reverse the historical dividend payments made to MTN Nigeria shareholders.

However, the CBN identified that the proceeds from the preference shares in MTNN’s private placement remittances of 2008 were irregular having been based on CCIs that were issued without the final approval of CBN.

The CBN and MTNN have mutually agreed that the aforementioned transaction be reversed notionally to bring it into full compliance with foreign exchange laws and regulations.

The parties have resolved that execution of the terms of the agreement will lead to amicable disposal of the pending legal suit between the parties and final resolution of the matter.

The CBN assures foreign investors that the integrity of the CCIs issued by authorised dealers remain sacrosanct. Potential investors are encouraged to take advantage of the enormous investment opportunities that abound within Nigeria.

The telecommunications giant still has another issue to resolve: the court suit over the demand by the attorney general for back taxes.

MTN assured its shareholders that it is also moving towards resolution of this problem.

“Shareholders are advised that the legal process initiated by MTN Nigeria for injunctive relief restraining the AGF from taking further action in respect of its orders for back taxes is continuing.

“The AGF matter came up for initial mention before the Federal High Court of Nigeria Lagos Judicial Division on 8 November 2018 and has been adjourned to 7 February 2019. MTN Nigeria continues to maintain that its tax matters are up to date and no additional payment, as claimed by the AGF, is due, and consequently no provisions or contingent liabilities are being raised in the accounts of MTN Nigeria for the AGF back taxes claim”, the company said.

The attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) is demanding from the company the payment of N242 billion and 1.3 billion dollars, for import duties and withholding tax.

