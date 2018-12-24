President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Oluwole family on the death of Prof. Sophie Oluwole, renowned philosopher and Nigeria’s first female doctorate degree holder in philosophy.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the President joined members of the family, the academic and other close associates in mourning the cerebral philosopher, who through her teachings and works celebrated the Yoruba culture, history and worldview, and reminded the world that within pristine traditions are values that promote the ideals of democracy, fairness, equity and justice.

“President Buhari believes that the deceased will be honoured and remembered for her commitment and skill in spreading the word about the good in promoting African tradition, culture, knowledge and languages,” the statement said.

He urges all who mourn Prof Oluwole to honour her memory by carrying on from where she left off in her zeal to promote indigenous knowledge, skills and discipline that could help us redefine ourselves as a people and a nation.

The President prayed that almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

