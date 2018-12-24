Jennifer Okundia

Good music is like medicine to a wounded soul, that’s what ”Uyo Meyo” Teni’s latest single will do to you when you listen to it, you don’t want it to end.

The Afro pop singer has had a good year with hit songs like ”Askamaya”, “Shake Am“, ”Case” amongst others. Teni is one very creative singer and entertainer you will always look forward to her tracks.

The Dr Dolor Entertainment act dropped the song to celebrate her birthday which was yesterday. Listen below and thank us later.

