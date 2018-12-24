The wife of the late Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba, has denied claims by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that he spoke with her on the phone.

Late Sakaba was one of the 44 soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents during an attack on 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele, Borno State last month,

Atiku had claimed on Twitter @Atiku on Sunday that he spoke with the widow of the late soldier.

He wrote: “This Christmas I urge all Nigerians to spare a thought for our military on the frontlines of the war on terror.

“I had cause to telephone Lt. Col. Ibrahim Sakaba’s widow this Yuletide. I am touched by her devotion and love for her husband who paid the supreme sacrifice for Nigeria.”

This Christmas, I urge all Nigerians to spare a thought for our military on the frontlines on the war on terror. I had cause to telephone Lt. Col. Ibrahim Sakaba’s widow this Yuletide. I am touched by her devotion & love for her husband who paid the supreme sacrifice for Nigeria.

The PUNCH however reported on Monday that the widow, Seun, who spoke to their correspondent, said that she never received any call from Atiku.

She wondered why Atiku would tell lies, saying: “Why the lies? I have not received any call from Atiku please,” she said.

