The All Blending Party (ABP), has dissolved its Plateau executive council over alleged anti-party activities.

Mr Moses Shipi, ABP National Chairman, announced the dissolution on Monday in Jos, while addressing newsmen.

The ABP Chairman in Plateau, Raymond Amakhad, as telling newsmen last Wednesday in Jos that the party structure in the state had been collapsed into the Action Democratic Party (ADP), along with all its members.

He also said that ABP had endorsed Brig. Gen. Jonthan Temlong (rtd), the ADP governorship candidate in the state.

But an angry Shipi told newsmen that such merger contravened article 40 of ABP Constitition, especially since the national secretariat was not informed of the move.

The national chairman stated that article 33 of the party had given him the powers to take the action he took.

“We have constituted a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party in the state till further notice.

“The new caretaker committee will be announced in the next 48 hours,” he stated.

He said that Samuel Kyarshik, the party’s governorship candidate in Plateau, was still in the race, and advised party members to intensify the campaigns toward the party’s success in the 2019 general elections.

