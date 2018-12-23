The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday took his door-to-door campaign to the Hausa community leader of Agege, Alhaji Musa Dogonkadai.

The leader, who doubles as the Chairman of the Chieftaincy Council of Arewa in Lagos State, alongside members of his council, received the vice president amidst fanfare in his palace in Agege.

The vice president who arrived at the palace at about 4 p.m., was greeted by a large crowd who chanted President Muhammadu Buhari’s name in different songs as they escorted him to the palace.

A meeting, which was held in closed-door between the vice president and the leader with his council, lasted for about 45 minutes.

Addressing newsmen, the Treasurer of Arewa Community in Agege, Alhaji Abdulkareem Abubakar, said the members felt happy that the vice president decided to pay the leader of Arewa Community a visit.

He said they would vote massively for All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 elections because they wanted continuity of good governance in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“We are very happy with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to Arewa Community leaders in Agege. We are excited to see the vice president.

“We are enjoying this government. We don’t want money; what we want is peace, which we are enjoying from this government. We are enjoying peace in Agege and Lagos State and we want it to continue.

“Because we want continuity of good thing and peace, we are going to vote for APC candidates in 2019 elections. We are going to vote for Buhari, Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, Ogundimu and other APC candidates.”

Among those in Vice President Osinbajo’s entourage were the Senior Special Adviser to President on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu and Executive Secretary for Transportation, FCT.

