After a brief separation, it seems U.S. couple Cardi B and Offset are back together. The Migos rapper cheated on his wife and has been pulling off series of apologies since the past few weeks.

On Friday, the hip-pop couple who share a daughter Kulture together were pictured jet skiing in Puerto Rico, where they are both enjoying a ‘makeup’ holiday.

TMZ reports that they seemed very much like a couple as they laughed and played on and in the deep blue sea.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp