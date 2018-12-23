The Bayelsa State Governor, Dr. Seriake Dickson, has hailed the All Progressives Congress’ committee on restructuring headed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai for doing a good job in its report on how to restructure Nigeria.

Dickson, however, said President Muhammadu Buhari wasted the opportunity to be remembered as a great statesman by rejecting the position of his party on the issue of restructuring which he said was key to making Nigeria succeed.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, the governor said this in Abuja at the public presentation of ‘We are all Biafrans,’ a book written by a veteran journalist and rights activist, Mr Chido Onumah.

He restated his position on the restructuring of Nigeria, saying the patriotism of those advocating that Nigeria should be restructured should not be questioned, the PUNCH reports.

According to him, “There is no way we can go forward as a country without going back to address the faulty structure that we are currently operating. He (Buhari) has to use the power, influence and authority of his office to mobilise our country to do the restructuring that is possible. I regret to say that I feel disappointed that the President did not rise to the occasion. It is a tragedy for our country and also a major tragedy for his own leadership.

“I however congratulate and commend the APC committee on restructuring and devolution of power led by the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, for the work it did. The committee’s report was very clear on the road map to restructure the country. Whenever I see anything good, I support and encourage it. Our interest is greater Nigeria. I don’t care which platform you belong to. Just do what is right and you have my support.

“It is however unfortunate that there was no follow up and it is really regrettable that the President did not utilise the lifeline that his own party offered him for the purposes of statesmanship. The President threw away that wonderful and golden opportunity.”

He said restructuring was not a call to dismember the country while stating that he believed in Biafra being used as a metaphor in the book because it represented the issues and challenges that were confronting the country, but said he was opposed to the geographical connotation and did not believe in it.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

