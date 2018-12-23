Paul Iyoghojie

An 82-year old community leader, Olumuyiwa Adenuga and eight others have been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly conducting themselves in manner likely to cause breach of public peace by unlawfully entering into a property belonging to another person armed with weapons at Ererufu Village, Ikosi-Ejirin Ketu/ Epe, Lagos.

Police identified other accused as Ayinde Ajayi, 80; Adesanya Awawu, 80; Nuratu Odufeko, 73 and Odunuga Adebowale, 46.

Others are Agoro Ahmed, 42; Kokumo Abiola, 40; Tajudeen Abeeb, 25 and Adetola Olowo, 56.

A Police source said the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in-charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos, Lawal Shehu ordered the arrest of the accused.

The accused were charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on a six-count charge of felony to wit, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and unlawful entry with weapons.

Police Counsel, Chinedu Njoku informed the court in charge No B/131/2018 that the accused persons committed the alleged offence on 19 December, 2018 at Ererufu Village, Ikosi-Ejiri Ketu/ Epe, Lagos.

Njoku told the court that the accused connived with land agents and invaded a landed property belonging to another person with the intention to take over the property from the owner armed with weapons.

He said that the offences, the accused committed were contrary to section 411, 44, 7, 3 (1), 2 and 5 of the Criminal Law, Ch.17, Vol 3 Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015 and the Lagos State Properties Protection Laws, 2016.

All the accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime when the charges was read to them in the court and Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted bail to four of the defendants on self-recognition due to old age and admitted others to N200,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

Botoku adjourned the case until 31 January, 2019 and ordered the five defendants who could not perfect their bail conditions before the Court closed proceedings for the day to be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till they fulfilled the bail conditions.

