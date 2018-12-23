A Non Government Organisation (NGO), Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI),has urged Nigerians to continue their support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti corruption war until the country is totally free from corruption.

According to the group, the anti-corruption fight of the Federal Government is on course and yielding desired results.

ARDI’s Executive Secretary, Mr Dennis Aghanya, made the call in Lagos on Sunday, saying the president has written his name in gold as the father of modern Nigeria.

“In my judgment, I will say that Buhari has written his name on gold as father of modern Nigeria on the basis of the successful foundation he has laid so far in the fight against corruption.

“No matter how bad subsequent leaderships would turn out to be after 2023, the country can never again slide back to corruption as our way of life because a standard has been established by the president,” Aghanya said.

The scribe noted that the administration is being careful so that political opponents would not play up that card of persecution to condemn the efforts at eradicating the scourge of corruption in the country.

He described as “unfair and a disservice” to the leadership of the country for anyone to insinuate that the pace of fighting corruption has been deduced or weakened because of the 2019 general election.

He said the undue criticisms of the government’s posture to the fight against corruption is worrisome, saying Nigerians ought to be concerned about the massive looting that had almost brought the country to her knees.

“Everybody wants every aspect of corruption wiped out over night, but wiping corruption is not a task that can be achieved overnight.

“It’s a gradual process and that’s exactly what Mr President is doing,” he said.

